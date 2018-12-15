Female inmate dies while in BCSO custody

SAN ANTONIO - An investigation is underway into the death of a female inmate who was in custody of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s identity has not been released, but BCSO officials said she was 61 years old and preliminary reports indicate that she appeared to have died of natural causes.

The woman’s exact cause of death is pending further investigation. A BCSO spokesperson tells KSAT the woman was in the infirmary at the annex detention center, located across the street from the Bexar County jail.

The spokesperson said the woman had been having medical issues.

The inmate had been in the custody of BCSO since July 19, 2018, due to a criminal trespass charge.

The BCSO Criminal Investigations Division, Converse Police Department and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office are currently investigating her death and additional information will be released when it becomes available.

