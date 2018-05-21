Florida man claims McDonald's employee spiked his drink with detergent pod

JACKSONVILLE - A man in Florida was treated for bleach and chlorine poisoning after finding what appeared to be a detergent pod at the bottom of his McDonald’s drink.

Lee Graves visited a Jacksonville McDonald’s Thursday and ordered a large Coke.

After being handed the incorrect size drink, Graves told the female employee who handed him the drink it was supposed to be a large.

That’s when Graves suspects the drive-thru employee spiked his drink with the detergent pod.

Graves posted about his experience in a now-viral Facebook post explaining that his drink erupted like a volcano in his truck, so he took several large gulps to stop the Coke from foaming.

“It tasted like chlorine. I thought my taste buds were off since I've had a bunch of dental work done this week but when I took the lid off I saw a big clump of blue goo,” Graves wrote.

Graves shared photos of his drink with the blue goo, what looks like a possible detergent pod at the bottom of the empty McDonald’s cup and IV tubes in his arm at a hospital following the incident.

Read more about this incident on KSAT sister station WJXT.

