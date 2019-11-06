Four San Antonio-area universities among best in U.S. for veterans, rank says

SAN ANTONIO - Four San Antonio-area universities are getting praise for their treatment of students who are veterans or active-duty military.
The University of the Incarnate Word, Texas State University, Texas A&M University-San Antonio and University of Texas at San Antonio all made The Military Times’ ranking of the best four-year colleges in the U.S. for veterans.
The military newspaper released the study, which also lists the best two-year schools for veterans, ahead of Veterans Day and based it on surveys from colleges.
The study focused on university culture, support, academic policies, outcomes, military enrollment numbers and more.
UIW ranked the highest for area schools at No. 12, with 1,686 military-connected students during fall 2018 out of an overall enrollment of 8,263 students, according to the study. The private university had a 56% military graduation rate.
But the best four-year university for veterans overall lands in Texas.
The University of Texas at Arlington ranked at No. 1 in the country, lauded for its “ample experience working with military-connected students,” according to the study.
“The University of Texas at Arlington also has a program to connect faculty and staff who served in the military with students who served, providing mentors who understand the military background,” it said.
Here are how Texas schools fared in the ranking (data based on study):
1. University of Texas at Arlington
Total fall 2018 enrollment: 47,899
Military fall 2018 enrollment: 3,116
Military graduation rate: 85%
12. University of the Incarnate Word
Total fall 2018 enrollment: 8,263
Military fall 2018 enrollment: 1,686
Military graduation rate: 56%
22. University of North Texas
Total fall 2018 enrollment: 38,276
Military fall 2018 enrollment: 2,100
Military graduation rate: N/A
26. Texas State University
Total fall 2018 enrollment: 38,664
Military fall 2018 enrollment: 1,712
Military graduation rate: 59%
35. Texas A&M University-San Antonio
Total fall 2018 enrollment: 6,616
Military fall 2018 enrollment: 541
Military graduation rate: N/A
39. Texas A&M University-College Station
Total fall 2018 enrollment: 66,878
Military fall 2018 enrollment: 1,088
Military graduation rate: 82%
47. Texas Woman’s University
Total fall 2018 enrollment: 15,520
Military fall 2018 enrollment: 312
Military graduation rate: N/A
54. Texas Tech University
Total fall 2018 enrollment: 38,209
Military fall 2018 enrollment: 542
Military graduation rate: 53%
57. University of Texas at San Antonio
Total fall 2018 enrollment: 32,264
Military fall 2018 enrollment: 1,499
Military graduation rate: 44%
