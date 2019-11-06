Four San Antonio-area universities among best in U.S. for veterans, rank says

SAN ANTONIO - Four San Antonio-area universities are getting praise for their treatment of students who are veterans or active-duty military.

The University of the Incarnate Word, Texas State University, Texas A&M University-San Antonio and University of Texas at San Antonio all made The Military Times’ ranking of the best four-year colleges in the U.S. for veterans.

The military newspaper released the study, which also lists the best two-year schools for veterans, ahead of Veterans Day and based it on surveys from colleges.

RELATED: Freebies, deals that veterans, active-duty military can enjoy this Veterans Day

The study focused on university culture, support, academic policies, outcomes, military enrollment numbers and more.

UIW ranked the highest for area schools at No. 12, with 1,686 military-connected students during fall 2018 out of an overall enrollment of 8,263 students, according to the study. The private university had a 56% military graduation rate.

But the best four-year university for veterans overall lands in Texas.

The University of Texas at Arlington ranked at No. 1 in the country, lauded for its “ample experience working with military-connected students,” according to the study.

“The University of Texas at Arlington also has a program to connect faculty and staff who served in the military with students who served, providing mentors who understand the military background,” it said.

RELATED: Spurs unveil military-inspired hats, duffel bags ahead of Salute Night Game at AT&T Center

Here are how Texas schools fared in the ranking (data based on study):

1. University of Texas at Arlington

Total fall 2018 enrollment: 47,899

Military fall 2018 enrollment: 3,116

Military graduation rate: 85%

12. University of the Incarnate Word

Total fall 2018 enrollment: 8,263

Military fall 2018 enrollment: 1,686

Military graduation rate: 56%

22. University of North Texas

Total fall 2018 enrollment: 38,276

Military fall 2018 enrollment: 2,100

Military graduation rate: N/A

26. Texas State University

Total fall 2018 enrollment: 38,664

Military fall 2018 enrollment: 1,712

Military graduation rate: 59%

RELATED: Military members get into San Antonio Zoo free in November

35. Texas A&M University-San Antonio

Total fall 2018 enrollment: 6,616

Military fall 2018 enrollment: 541

Military graduation rate: N/A

39. Texas A&M University-College Station

Total fall 2018 enrollment: 66,878

Military fall 2018 enrollment: 1,088

Military graduation rate: 82%

47. Texas Woman’s University

Total fall 2018 enrollment: 15,520

Military fall 2018 enrollment: 312

Military graduation rate: N/A

RELATED: San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed for Veterans Day 2019

54. Texas Tech University

Total fall 2018 enrollment: 38,209

Military fall 2018 enrollment: 542

Military graduation rate: 53%

57. University of Texas at San Antonio

Total fall 2018 enrollment: 32,264

Military fall 2018 enrollment: 1,499

Military graduation rate: 44%

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.