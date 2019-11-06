Spurs unveil military-inspired hats, duffel bags ahead of Salute Night Game at AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs have teamed up with Old Enfield Supply Company to release a collection of military-inspired hats and duffel bags.

The Austin-based company was founded in 2015 by Elliott Weeks, a former active duty U.S. Marine and combat veteran.

The collection will be available in-game at the AT&T Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. The Spurs host the Boston Celtics.

The Spurs-Old Enfield collection includes three hats, three bags and a toiletry kit made from durable material with colors, textures, and patterns that celebrate U.S. veterans.

The limited run will first be available Saturday on the Plaza Level concourse.

For the moment, the items will only be sold in-game this Saturday, Spurs officials said.

The nation’s military veterans and service members will be honored throughout Saturday evening, and also on Nov. 11 when the Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies.

For more information on tickets and discounts for service members and veterans, visit Spurs.com/salute.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.