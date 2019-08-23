Free bigtooth maple trees coming to Boerne residents

BOERNE, Texas - Boerne's littered with beautiful bigtooth maple trees, some reaching up to 40 feet high.

Bigtooth maples are known to have issues reproducing, as the seedlings have difficulty reaching maturity, which could mean bad news for these magnificent trees.

Thanks to a $50,000 grant from Cibolo Preserve, Boerne residents can apply for a free bigtooth maple tree through the Boerne chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas.

Trees are given to Boerne businesses and residents who pledge to plant the bigtooth maples in visible areas and provide the necessary care to help them reach maturity, according to a news release.

The grant will fund 100 to 150 maples annually to be planted throughout the city over the next five years.

A previous grant of $100,000 in 2006 resulted in 1,578 new trees planted throughout Boerne, thanks to the Lende Foundation.

It takes an average of three years for a bigtooth maple to thrive independently.

Boerne residents can apply for a tree here. The deadline to submit an application is Oct. 1.

Each tree will come with a cage, mulch and care instructions.

