Residents of Boerne, Kendall County now able to text to 911

SAN ANTONIO - The Boerne Police Department announced Wednesday that residents living in Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch and Kendall County are now able to text to 911.

Authorities said being able to text to 911 will allow people to communicate with emergency dispatchers in situations where it is unsafe to call. Such situations include medical emergencies, abductions, home invasions, or a domestic violence situation.

Officials said texting to 911, however, does not send someone to your location, so its important to include it.

The police department also stressed that calling 911 still remains the best and fastest way to get help in an emergency.

