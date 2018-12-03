Get free cheesecake delivered to your door from Cheesecake Factory

SAN ANTONIO - If you love free stuff and are a fan of cheesecake then set your alarm for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Cheesecake Factory is delivering 40,000 free slices of cheesecake Wednesday only when you order delivery through Doordash.

Just use promo code FREESLICE at checkout and you’ll get a free slice of cheesecake while supplies last.

Don’t worry, Doordash is also offering free delivery and no service fees at participating Cheesecake Factory locations from Wednesday through Dec. 11, no promo code required.

Any slice of cheesecake that’s $8.95 or less will qualify for the free offer.

This free dessert offer is the restaurant's way of celebrating its 40th anniversary.

