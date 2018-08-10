News

Gunman accused of killing man in front of victim's 9-year-old son is arrested

Michael Williams killed during youth football event in 2017, police say

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly shot another man to death in front of the victim's 9-year-old son.

Robert Sanders was arrested Friday morning and charged in connection with the 2017 murder of Michael Williams. Sanders, police said, shot Williams during a fight between Williams and Sanders' friend.

The two got into an altercation while at a youth football game at South Side Lion's Park on Oct. 30 when Sanders' friend was stabbed in the neck. According to the police report, witnesses told police Sanders pulled out a gun and shot Williams to death when he realized his friend had been stabbed.

Police said the two men involved in the initial altercation were a woman's ex-boyfriend and new boyfriend.

Police did not name Sanders' friend in their report.

Williams died at the scene and Sanders' friend survived the stabbing. Police said Sanders ran from the scene of the shooting.

He is charged with murder.

