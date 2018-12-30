Gunmen at large after shooting man on city's Northeast Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to a hospital after authorities said he was shot in the leg while walking down a sidewalk on the city's Northeast Side.

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the victim and another man were walking late Saturday night in the 6800 block of Neston Drive when they were approached by two other men.

The victim was then shot in the leg and the gunmen fled from the shooting scene in a red vehicle, deputies said.

Deputies said the victim was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition and is not cooperating with authorities.

The gunmen remain at large and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

