H-E-B to build state-of-the-art tech center, add 500 new jobs in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A new state-of-the-art tech center will soon call H-E-B's headquarters in San Antonio home.

On Wednesday, H-E-B announced plans to construct the tech center building that will house 1,000 employees and in return, will create 500 new jobs in San Antonio.

The 150,000-square-foot, five-story building is part of the growth to the H-E-B digital team. It will also bring digital professionals to work under one roof rather than out of separate locations.

"Our success starts with our people, who provide exceptional hospitality to deliver world-class shopping and digital experiences," said Craig Boyan, H-E-B president. "We’re committed to hiring more people, adding the necessary skills to become both a better tech company and even stronger brick-and-mortar retailer."

Boyan said there are more than 1,000 employees in San Antonio and another several hundred at its Eastside Tech Hub in Austin that make up H-E-B's digital team.

Much like the Eastside Tech Hub in Austin – which opened in June – the new tech center will offer a variety of work areas spread throughout the floor plan that will be equipped with advanced technology.

"The San Antonio tech center will be become part of the new front door to our Arsenal campus, just as H-E-B Digital is creating a new front door for our customers online and via mobile shopping experiences," said Jag Bath, H-E-B chief digital officer.

Construction of the new tech center will begin in summer 2020, with completion tentatively set for summer 2022.

