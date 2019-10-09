H-E-B to open new store in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A new H-E-B is coming to the far west side of San Antonio, the Texas grocer confirmed to KSAT Wednesday.

The store will be at the corner of Potranco Road and TX-211, according to a spokesperson with H-E-B.

"Ground breaking will be in early 2020 and we will share more details on the store at that time," the spokesperson said.

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filings show H-E-B is planning to build a $15.4 million, 111,553-square-foot store and parking lot and two additional retail buildings, as well as a gas station and car wash, according to MySanAntonio.com.

KSAT has reached out to TDLR and the developer for comment.

