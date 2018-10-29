'Her life was just barely going to begin,' mom says of daughter killed in suspected DWI crash

SAN ANTONIO - As police rang Rosemary and Henry Molina's doorbell Sunday morning, the couple woke to a nightmare.

The officers were there to deliver every parent's worst nightmare - their daughter, Apryl Molina, 24, had been killed in an early morning crash on I-37 South near Pecan Valley Drive. The driver, Damaso Cisneros, who police believe was intoxicated, lost control of the SUV, and Molina was thrown from the vehicle.

Cisneros, 24, and another passenger were taken to the hospital, police said.

"I mean it's not fair to lose a young life like that, you know? Her life was just barely going to begin, you know, with her children," Rosemary Molina said, referring to her three grandchildren, who are 5 and 6 years old.

"If it's hard for us, I can imagine how it is for them," said Henry Molina.

According to court documents, a witness saw the vehicle traveling close to 100 mph in a 65 mph zone of I-37. Beer cans and a bottle of prescription pain medication were found in the vehicle, and police also wrote that Cisneros put his own level of intoxication at a 6 out of 10.

Molina's parents don't even know him.

"All I can say is that he took our daughter away from us - one that we'll never, ever see. Her children will never see her again, you know?" Rosemary Molina said.

Now Cisneros faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Rosemary Molina believes there's a lesson amid the tragedy.

"If you're going to drive, don't drink. You know? Either you're going to wind up killing yourself, or you're going to kill someone else - like what happened to my daughter. Her life got taken away," she said.

