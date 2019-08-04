Here's how you can help victims of the El Paso shooting

Police are responding to an active shooter in El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas - Reports of 20 killed and more injured in a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday have sparked a call for blood and monetary donations.

Roger Ruiz, a spokesman for the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, said that the blood supply remains low in San Antonio, but the center is prepared to send blood to El Paso if needed.

He said that blood shortages are most critical during the summer, adding: "We’ve taken extra measures this summer to ask everyone who can to donate to meet needs of patients every day and because its critical to have blood on the shelves before tragedies like this happen. It’s a sobering reminder that its critical to have adequate blood supplies on the shelves at all times, before tragedy strikes. This is true in accident victims but also for cancer patients."

Ruiz said locally, few people have signed up to donate blood in the coming days.

Those interested in donating can do so Sunday between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the following locations:

South Texas Blood & Tissue Center - Donor Pavilion

6211 IH 10 West

South Texas Blood & Tissue Center - North East Donor Room

8500 Village Drive Suite #102

CLICK HERE TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO DONATE

Those seeking to help can also donate to the El Paso Victims Relief fund online. The El Paso Police Department shared a link to the page to donate.

According to the donation website, the fund will "support victims and their families affected by the tragedy."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

The El Paso Community Foundation has also created a page to donate to victims affected by the shooting.

The donation page states that the foundation will "waive all administrative fees, and pay all credit card fees associated with this fund."

The group says it is working with El Paso County and the city of El Paso to help.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.