Methodist Healthcare system sending emergency responder dogs to assist in El Paso mass shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Methodist Healthcare System will be sending emergency responder dogs with special handlers who are trained in crisis management to assist first responders helping in the El Paso massacre, in which police say 20 people have been killed and 26 others were wounded.

El Paso police said the mass shooting happened at a shopping center Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Crusius, 21, who is from the Dallas area, was taken into custody in the case.

The comfort dogs and their handlers will be leaving at 8 a.m. Sunday to help.

HOW SAN ANTONIANS CAN HELP:

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar pointed Bexar County residents to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center for anyone willing to donate blood. He said both locations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Below are the locations to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center:

South Texas Blood & Tissue Center - Donor Pavilion is located at 6211 I-10 West.

South Texas Blood & Tissue Center - North East Donor Room is located at 8500 Village Drive Suite #102.

