DPS trooper refuses to answer questions about deadly shooting, unauthorized chase into Mexico during deposition

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas state trooper accused of wrongfully killing a man in Converse after a pursuit exercised his right to remain silent more than 150 times while being questioned under oath, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates.

DPS records confirm trooper Apolonio Gomez fatally shot Luis Navarro in April 2024 after a chase that ended in a crash.

Gomez has been with DPS for more than seven years.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

While Gomez is not facing any charges, he’s named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Navarro’s family.

As part of that lawsuit, Gomez was questioned about the shooting and previous incidents under oath during a December 2024 deposition.

In previous court filings, Gomez defended his actions.

Jeff Edwards, who is representing the Navarro family in the federal lawsuit, questioned Gomez for nearly three hours.

Pleading the Fifth more than 150 times

Edwards showed Gomez witness videos obtained by KSAT of the fatal shooting.

The April 2024 incident started in New Braunfels. DPS said Gomez tried to pull Navarro over, who instead led Gomez on a high-speed chase.

The chase ended after DPS said Navarro crashed into another car on Texas Highway Loop 1604 in Converse.

Gomez tried to shock Navarro with a taser, but DPS said it didn’t work.

In May 2024, KSAT Investigates learned Navarro had a warrant for his arrest.

Witnesses and Navarro’s family told KSAT they believe Gomez should have used less force.

The video shows Navarro holding a t-shirt in one hand, with both arms extended in front of him.

DPS has refused to answer if Navarro had a weapon at the time of the shooting.

“In that video, you can observe that you shot Mr. Navarro while he was unarmed,” said Edwards. “Isn’t that correct?”

Gomez’s attorney made an objection.

“Based upon the advice of my counsel, I invoke my Fifth Amendment right not to answer that question,” responded Gomez.

During the questioning, Gomez revealed he had his body camera on during the shooting. KSAT has requested the video, but DPS has asked the attorney general’s office to withhold the footage.

“Do you recall Mr. Navarro telling you to tell his children that he loved them after you had shot him?” Edwards asked.

“On the advice of my attorney, I invoke my Fifth Amendment right not to answer that question,” replied Gomez.

Gomez exercised his right to stay silent more than 150 times, according to a transcript of the deposition.

It was the response Gomez gave to questions about training at DPS,

“I don’t know the laws of Mexico”

Records obtained by KSAT Investigates revealed Gomez had previously been reprimanded for another questionable chase.

DPS suspended Gomez for 10 days without pay for an unauthorized 2023 chase from El Paso into Mexico.

Dash camera video shows Gomez driving past several signs, including a warning sign that indicates he’s leaving the United States and a big blue sign that reads “Welcome to Mexico.”

The chase ended in the Mexican customs facilities two minutes after it began in El Paso.

Records revealed Gomez shared dash camera video of the chase in a group text with other troopers. The clip was leaked on social media.

“So you think you were wrong to do it?” Edwards asked Gomez.

“I was wrong on the basis of -- It’s a policy violation,” the trooper responded.

Assistant Attorney General Christopher Lindsey, who is representing Gomez in the lawsuit, declined to comment on the story because the case is still pending.

DPS Sgt. Kenny Mata also declined comment and added that the shooting is still under investigation.