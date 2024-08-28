Wrongful death lawsuit filed against DPS trooper who shot, killed man in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas – The family of a man shot and killed by a DPS trooper has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the trooper, according to a federal filing.

DPS said Trooper Apolonio Gomez tried to pull Luis Navarro over for a traffic stop in New Braunfels, but Navarro drove away and led him on a high-speed chase before it ended in a crash in Converse on April 29, 2024.

Gomez, who is the sole defendant in the case, has been with DPS for more than seven years, according to records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Gomez has not been charged in connection to the shooting.

Navarro, 37, crashed into another car on Loop 1604 in Converse, and got out of the car. Navarro refused to obey the troopers’ commands after the crash, according to DPS Sgt. Kenny Mata.

Gomez used his Taser on Navarro, but Mata said that the Taser did not affect him. Gomez then fired a weapon at Navarro, Mata said.

Two videos obtained by KSAT showed the moments leading up to the shooting, which a law enforcement expert said is questionable.

The lawsuit claims Gomez’s “use of deadly force was not necessary and was patently unreasonable.”

KSAT learned Navarro had a criminal history, including an active warrant for his arrest when he was shot.

“Luis was flawed and made mistakes, but he was part of our family and will be missed by many,” Navarro’s family said in a statement released after the shooting.

Navarro’s family is asking for compensation for funeral expenses, mental anguish and attorney’s fees, among other things.

KSAT reached out to DPS for a response to the lawsuit and asked the agency if Navarro was found with a weapon at the time of the shooting.

This story will be updated when KSAT receives that response.

