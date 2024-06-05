DPS records reveal name of trooper who shot, killed man following chase ending in Converse

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of a trooper who fatally shot a man in Converse in April.

DPS Trooper Apolonio Gomez opened fire on Luis Navarro after a chase that ended up in a crash in Converse, according to a copy of the investigation report obtained by KSAT.

Gomez has been with the DPS for more than 7 years, according to his personal status report.

The records reveal Gomez has had eight hours of use of force training, nine hours of de-escalation technique training, and 40 hours of crisis intervention training.

DPS said Navarro led Gomez on a chase after the trooper tried to pull Navarro over near New Braunfels.

The chase ended in a crash in Converse. DPS said Gomez tried to shock Navarro with taser, but it didn’t work.

Witness video shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

The video raises questions about if Navarro had a weapon on him during the shooting. KSAT has asked DPS several times but has not gotten an answer.

The video shows Navarro holding a t-shirt, which falls to the ground after Gomez shoots him.

Navarro was wanted on a warrant at the time of the chase, according to the Bexar County Jail and the Criminal Warrants Division.

KSAT reached out to DPS for an update to the investigation, but no further details were provided.

We also reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for the latest on the probe.

“Our office cannot comment on cases which are pending and still under investigation,” a statement from the DA’s Office said.

