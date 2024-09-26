68º
KSAT Investigates

Texas DPS trooper defends actions in fatal Converse shooting in wrongful death suit

Trooper claims fatal shooting was justified, family disputes claims

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: KSAT Investigates, Luis Navarro, Apolonio Gomez

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas DPS trooper who fatally shot a man in Converse in April is defending his actions in response to a wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorneys for Trooper Apolonio Gomez filed a response in federal court, asserting that the shooting of Luis Navarro was justified, claiming Navarro aggressively advanced on him and never surrendered. However, Navarro’s family disputes this. A video from a witness shows Navarro holding a T-shirt with his hands up.

Gomez has not been charged, and both DPS and the Texas Attorney General’s office declined to comment due to ongoing litigation.

In a prior incident, Gomez was suspended for a March 2023 pursuit that crossed into Mexico, violating multiple DPS policies.

During the chase, Gomez followed a suspect across the U.S.-Mexico border with his firearm drawn, prompting diplomatic concerns.

An investigation revealed Gomez may have suffered from “tunnel vision” during the pursuit, according to DPS records. He was suspended for 10 days without pay.

The wrongful death lawsuit will continue in federal court.

