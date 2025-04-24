Former Universal City police officer dies less than a week after losing carbon monoxide poisoning lawsuit

SAN ANTONIO – Days after he lost a federal lawsuit against Ford Motor Company, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that a former Universal City police officer was found dead at his home.

Jeremy Bellamy, who has been working as a Cibolo police officer since November 2021, died on April 23. He was 50 years old, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Bellamy sued Ford Motor Company after getting acute carbon monoxide poisoning while working as a Universal City police officer in 2021.

According to the federal lawsuit, he was in his police car, a 2019 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor, when a passerby found him unconscious.

Last week, a jury found that the vehicle did not have a design or manufacturing defect to cause carbon monoxide intrusion, ruling in Ford’s favor.

Earlier this year, Bellamy told KSAT Investigates about how the diagnosis affected him.

“Just really, my memory has really been, you know, taken a big hit,” Bellamy said.

He said his mental health was also affected.

“It appears that, after the incident, that’s what triggered all my nightmares,” Bellamy said.

The medical examiner’s office has not determined Bellamy’s cause and manner of death.

“The whole agency is hurting,” said Universal City Police Chief Johnny Siemens, who added that he’s praying for Bellamy’s family.

Cibolo police told KSAT that they’re working on a statement, which should be released Thursday afternoon.

KSAT reached out to Bellamy’s attorney and has not heard back.

