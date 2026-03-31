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KSAT Investigates

Former San Antonio firefighter convicted of child sex assault in Comal County

Joshua Dyba, 33, to serve four years in prison

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Mugshot of Joshua Andrew Dyba. (Comal County Sheriff's Office)

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A former San Antonio firefighter has been sentenced to four years in prison and probation after a Comal County jury convicted him of multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.

Joshua Dyba, 33, was sentenced to two years in prison on two counts and given probation on a third count by a jury, a Comal County official confirmed to KSAT. A fourth count against Dyba was waived after the victim did not testify to that specific incident.

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The conditions of Dyba’s probation will be determined at a later hearing, an official said.

Dyba’s sentences will run consecutively, meaning one after the other.

He was arrested in late 2024 after investigators determined he sexually assaulted a girl in late December 2022 and in early January 2023.

City of San Antonio officials confirmed Tuesday that Dyba resigned from the fire department in early September.

He was placed on administrative duty following his arrest.

Dyba had worked for SAFD since 2017.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

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