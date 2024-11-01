San Antonio firefighter arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio firefighter is charged with four counts of sexually abusing a child, according to an indictment obtained by KSAT Investigates.

Jail records show Joshua Andrew Dyba, 31, was booked into the Comal County Jail on Oct. 31.

Recommended Videos

According to an indictment, Dyba is accused of sexually assaulting a girl on Dec. 29, 2022, and Jan. 5, 2023.

San Antonio Fire spokesman Joe Arrington confirmed Dyba is on administrative duty per department policy.

Dyba has been with SAFD since 2017, according to city records.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.