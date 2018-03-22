Local company working to bring new transportation option to SA

SAN ANTONIO - A local company hopes to bring a new transportation option to San Antonio.

The company Blue Duck Scooter is introducing a new electric-powered scooter called “Ducks” and the Co-Founder Eric Bell said it has a lot of benefits.

“It’s green. It’s sustainable. It’s clean. It also happens to be a lot of fun,” Eric Bell, Co-Founder of Blue Duck Scooters said.

Bell describes them as ideal for college campuses and retail complexes like The Pearl.

The scooters are not available. Bell said the app is currently in the testing phase. He explains how it works when the app is ready to use.

“You download our free app, when you enter your credentials, you will see a map and it will tell you where the nearest duck is. You walk up to it. It’s a dollar to unlock it and ten cents a minute to ride it. And you can take it anywhere around the urban core. From The Pearl, river, downtown, anywhere around here,” Bell said.

Bell said this idea came because San Antonio is growing and they wanted to help people have another transportation option.

“If you don’t want to deal with parking, congestion, traffic, this is a much more elegant solution,” Bell said.

There are requirements:

You must have a driver’s license

You must be 18 years or older

Bell hopes to have these scooters not just in San Antonio, but across the nation.

The company plans to release this scooter in the next few months. To learn more click here.

