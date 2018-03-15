Local man accused of making sex-for-money 'date' with child online

SAN ANTONIO - A local man has been arrested for allegedly trying to solicit an underage prostitute online.

Investigators with the state Department of Public Safety paid Jerry Saucedo, 24, a visit at his job on Jan. 11.

An arrest warrant affidavit said they asked him about his activity online the previous night, specifically on a website called Backpage.com.

The affidavit said Saucedo admitted to using the site to make dates with women, but said that is as far as things go.

Investigators, however, showed him a transcript of a chat they say he had with what he thought was an underage girl, arranging to have sex with her for money, the affidavit said.

They say the person on the other end of the chat also told Saucedo she was underage.

In reality, investigators say Saucedo was talking to a police officer the whole time.

He was arrested Tuesday on a charge of solicitation of prostitution involving a child.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.