San Antonio family in fight with HOA over early Christmas decorations

A San Antonio family is at odds with their homeowner’s association over Christmas decorations. The problem? Officials with their HOA say they decorated too soon.

Claudia and Nick Simonis told ABC’s Good Morning America that they put up their holiday display the day after Halloween because Claudia is eight months pregnant.

“I just wanted to be prepared because I’m 34 weeks pregnant, so the baby could arrive at any time,” Simonis told ABC.

The couple received a letter from the HOA management company, Diamond Association Management & Consulting, instructing them to remove the decorations “until closer to the holiday season.”

The Simonis family said they aren’t budging.

“We’re definitely keeping them up, we’re not taking them down at all,” Nick Simonis said.

KSAT called Diamond Association Management & Consulting and was told that someone would try to get back to us with a comment.