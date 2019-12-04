Aggravated sexual assault suspect at large after erroneous release at Comal County Jail

Comal County authorities are searching for an aggravated sexual assault suspect who was erroneously released from their custody Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jose Luis Aguilar-Mayorquin, 36, walked out of the jail in blue jeans and a sleeveless gray shirt.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the protocols in place were not followed,” according to the news release.

Now, Comal County detectives are working with the U.S. Marshals Office and state authorities to locate Aguilar-Mayorquin.

Anyone with information on Aguilar-Mayorquin is asked to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office or Comal County Crime Stoppers. Information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward up to $4,000.

Tips can be left over the phone at 830-620-8447 or online at www.comalcrimestoppers.org.