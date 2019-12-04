Tuberculosis case confirmed at John Jay High School

SAN ANTONIO – An individual at John Jay High School has tested positive for tuberculosis (TB) and may have come into contact with students and staff.

The person who tested positive is currently off-campus and “will not return to school until no longer infectious,” a letter posted to the school’s website says in part.

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is screening certain individuals on campus believed to have come into contact with the infected person, according to the letter.

Tuberculosis is a disease that affects the lungs and spreads from one person to another via minuscule droplets released into the air by coughing or sneezing, according to Mayo Clinic.

The letter clarifies, however, that “casual and limited contact with a person with active TB is not enough for someone to pass it on to others," and that TB can be cured with medication.

Officials with the high school are hosting an informal community meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the John Jay High School Auditorium to answer questions and explain procedures related to the incident.