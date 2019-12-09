Thousands cross Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon finish line

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners happily sacrificed sleeping in on Sunday morning to take part in one of the biggest running events of the year.

The 2019 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio marathon attracted people from around the country. Runners laced up their shoes for the half-marathon or marathon races, which wrapped up on Sunday.

The runners were treated to a massive post-race celebration headlined by country singer Mike Ryan.

While completing the run is a major accomplishment in itself, here are the overall winners of the marathon race.

Name Age City Time 1. Ryan Miller 28 San Antonio 2:20:44 2. John Binzak 27 Chicago 2:27:30 3. Jacob Buhler 33 San Antonio 2:28:19 1. Susie Duke 39 Grinnell, Iowa 2:47:34 2. Kristine Burciaga 31 San Antonio 2:58:04 3. Leticia Acosta-Perez 43 Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico 3:13:04

Here are the results for the half-marathon.

Name Age City Time 1. Emmanuel Rotich 22 New Orleans 1:04:30 2. M. Angel Ramirez 30 Flagstaff, Arizona 1:08:45 3. Ryan Normand 24 Pflugerville 1:09:49 1. Molly Seidel 25 Boston 1:10:27 2. Elizabeth Northern 32 Fort Worth 1:18:19 3. Erica Kirkwood 33 San Antonio 1:21:18

