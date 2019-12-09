69ºF

Thousands cross Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon finish line

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners happily sacrificed sleeping in on Sunday morning to take part in one of the biggest running events of the year.

The 2019 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio marathon attracted people from around the country. Runners laced up their shoes for the half-marathon or marathon races, which wrapped up on Sunday.

The runners were treated to a massive post-race celebration headlined by country singer Mike Ryan.

While completing the run is a major accomplishment in itself, here are the overall winners of the marathon race.

NameAgeCityTime
1. Ryan Miller28San Antonio2:20:44
2. John Binzak27Chicago2:27:30
3. Jacob Buhler33San Antonio2:28:19
1. Susie Duke39Grinnell, Iowa2:47:34
2. Kristine Burciaga31San Antonio2:58:04
3. Leticia Acosta-Perez43Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico3:13:04

Here are the results for the half-marathon.

NameAgeCityTime
1. Emmanuel Rotich22New Orleans1:04:30
2. M. Angel Ramirez30Flagstaff, Arizona1:08:45
3. Ryan Normand24Pflugerville1:09:49
1. Molly Seidel25Boston1:10:27
2. Elizabeth Northern32Fort Worth1:18:19
3. Erica Kirkwood33San Antonio1:21:18

