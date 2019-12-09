Thousands cross Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon finish line
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners happily sacrificed sleeping in on Sunday morning to take part in one of the biggest running events of the year.
The 2019 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio marathon attracted people from around the country. Runners laced up their shoes for the half-marathon or marathon races, which wrapped up on Sunday.
The runners were treated to a massive post-race celebration headlined by country singer Mike Ryan.
While completing the run is a major accomplishment in itself, here are the overall winners of the marathon race.
|Name
|Age
|City
|Time
|1. Ryan Miller
|28
|San Antonio
|2:20:44
|2. John Binzak
|27
|Chicago
|2:27:30
|3. Jacob Buhler
|33
|San Antonio
|2:28:19
|1. Susie Duke
|39
|Grinnell, Iowa
|2:47:34
|2. Kristine Burciaga
|31
|San Antonio
|2:58:04
|3. Leticia Acosta-Perez
|43
|Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico
|3:13:04
Here are the results for the half-marathon.
|Name
|Age
|City
|Time
|1. Emmanuel Rotich
|22
|New Orleans
|1:04:30
|2. M. Angel Ramirez
|30
|Flagstaff, Arizona
|1:08:45
|3. Ryan Normand
|24
|Pflugerville
|1:09:49
|1. Molly Seidel
|25
|Boston
|1:10:27
|2. Elizabeth Northern
|32
|Fort Worth
|1:18:19
|3. Erica Kirkwood
|33
|San Antonio
|1:21:18
