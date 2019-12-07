60+ restaurants, business offering discounts, freebies for runners during Rock 'n' Roll SA marathon weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Running has its perks: Several restaurants and businesses around the downtown area are offering Rock 'n' Roll participants some exclusive deals this weekend.

By showing a race bib, medal or volunteer shirt, runners in the Rock 'n' Roll marathon, half-marathon, 5K or 10K can redeem free food or discounts until Sunday, according to the organization’s website.

Businesses range from helicopter tours to SeaWorld, and restaurants include popular River Walk spots and those on the upscale end.

So if you’re looking for a nice night out to toast those miles or drooling for a quick bite after the race, here’s where to snag some deals for the celebration.

Food

Acenar: A free chef’s appetizer with the purchase of an entree.

Anaqua Grille & Palm Terrace: Guests can receive 20% off lunch plates and appetizers, half-off select appetizers during happy hour, and specials on drinks.

Bella on Houston: A free pistachio cake will be served with the purchase of an entrée.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Two adult entrees will be 10% off.

The Buckhorn Cafe: Regular-priced menu items, excluding the daily lunch menu, will be 10% off.

Burgerteca: Guests can receive a 15% discount on orders of $10 or more.

Café Olé: An entree purchase will come with free chips and salsa with chili con queso.

Las Canarias: Food will be 15% off.

Chili’s: Diners can receive a 10% discount on food and beverages.

El Colegio: Food will be 20% off.

The County Line (River Walk): Runners can receive a free chef’s surprise appetizer with a purchase.

Dave & Buster’s Rivercenter: A purchase of two entrees will come with a free appetizer.

Dick’s Last Resort: Runners can receive a 15% discount.

Dorregos: Runners can receive a 20% discount.

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana: With a food purchase, guests can receive a free chef’s treat from the mozzarella bar.

Durty Nelly’s Irish Pub: Food and drinks, excluding alcohol, will be 10% off between 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Fruteria: A food purchase of $10 or more will be 15% off.

Hard Rock Cafe: Food and beverage, excluding alcohol, will be 20% off.

Howl at the Moon: Runners can get two-for-the-price-of-one admission until 9 p.m. Saturday and until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Iron Cactus Mexican Grill & Margarita Bar: The purchase of an entree will come with free chili con queso.

Margaritaville: Food, non-alcoholic beverages and retail items will be 15% off.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Two adult entrees will come with a 10% discount.

La Gloria: A purchase of $10 or more, excluding alcohol, will have a 15% discount.

Landry’s Seafood House: The purchase of an adult entree includes a free chef’s select appetizer of the day.

Lone Star Cafe: An entree purchase will come with a free basket of fried pickles.

Market on Houston: Food will be 10% off.

Merkaba: Runners can get 25% off their tab.

Michelino’s Italian Ristorante: Two guests who purchase an entree can receive a free order of garlic bread.

Morton’s Steakhouse: Guests can eat a steak and seafood special for $64.

The Original Mexican Restaurant & Bar: A $20 purchase comes with free mini flautas.

Oro Restaurant and Bar (The Emily Morgan Hotel): Lunch and dinner items will be 20% off.

Ostra: Food will be 15% off.

Paesanos Riverwalk: The purchase of an entree will come with one free ice cream dessert.

The Palm: The purchase of an entree will come with a free slice of cheesecake.

Pharm Table: Food will be discounted by 15%.

Pinch Boil House: Food will be discounted by 15%.

Pizzaritas: Food will be discounted by 20%.

Q Kitchen | Bar (Hyatt Regency): Lunch and dinner entrees will be discounted by 15%.

Las Ramblas/Cork Bar (Hotel Contessa): Food and non-alcohol beverages will be discounted by 15%.

Rio Rio Cantina: Regular-priced entrees will be discounted by 15%.

Rita’s on the River: Food will be discounted by 20%.

The River’s Edge Café & Patio Bar: Food and beverages, excluding alcohol, will be 10% off between 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

River Street Sweets/Savannah’s Candy Kitchen: Purchases will be 10% off.

Rosario’s Mexican Restaurant: A free chef’s appetizer will be served with the purchase of an entree.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: The purchase of an entree will be served with free Ruth’s chips or shrimp voodoo appetizer.

Tejas Rodeo - Tejas Steakhouse & Saloon: A regularly priced entree will be 20% off.

Texas de Brazil: A full-priced dinner will have a 15% discount.

Tex’s Riverwalk Sports Bar: Food and beverage items, excluding alcohol, will come with a 10% discount.

Whataburger (downtown location): Guests can receive a free Whatasize.

Yard House: Regularly priced food items will be 10% off.

Zocca: The purchase of an entree will come with a free chef’s select appetizer.

Non-food

Alamo Helicopter Tours San Antonio: Helicopter tours will be 10% off.

Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic 10K: Runners can receive $5 off of registration for the April 11 race. Use code “rock.”

Gray Line Tours: Sightseeing tours will be 10% off with the code “SUYB.”

Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch: Group pricing will be offered to runners. Admission will be $18.50 for adults and $16.50 for seniors older than 65.

RJA Ghost Tours: Promo code “RJASUYB” can be used to receive a $3 discount on a ticket.

San Antonio International Airport: Participating vendors will offer a 10% discount.

San Antonio Zoo: Runners can receive 20% off gate price.

SeaWorld: Single-day tickets will cost $45.

Tejas Rodeo Company: A $5 discount will be applied to adult admission.

Your Biker Gang: Tours will be 20% off with the code “BADGE20.”