Two more suspects arrested in South Park Mall shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting at South Park Mall that happened earlier this month, police said Monday.

Three males and one female, ranging in ages from 17 to 41, were shot just before 9 p.m. Dec. 18 at the mall.

San Antonio police Sgt. Michelle Ramos said officers with the Street Crimes Unit detained Jonangel Cervantes and Markees Fanning, both 17, Monday on the South Side. Both are charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ramos said Fanning had two handguns on him at the time of the arrest. He will face additional weapons charges. She said Cervantes will also be charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of marijuana, 0-2 ounces.

Lawrence Frambs, 21, and Daonte Johnson, 22, were previously arrested in connection with the shooting on Dec. 22. Both of them are charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Frambs is facing an additional marijuana charge, police said.

One of the guns used during the mall shooting was also used during a recent murder at The Rim shopping center, an arrest affidavit stated.

Neither Frambs nor Johnson were charged in connection with the Dec. 8 murder of Savawn Kyle at The Rim.

Ramos said she could not confirm if the two shootings are related.

At the time of their arrest, Fanning and Cervantes were with other individuals in the same vehicle. Officers also recovered a third weapon and took in the rest of the people for questioning.

All weapons recovered during the arrests will undergo testing, according to police.

Authorities are not releasing a motive for the shooting at this time, Ramos said.

Ramos said there may be more arrests in the case.