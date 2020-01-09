SA Zoo pledges to match $5,000 in donations to Australian Wildlife Fund to aid injured, orphaned animals

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is asking for donations to save and treat animals in Australia, which has become the site of catastrophic fires that have claimed the lives of an estimated 480 million animals.

The zoo said it is matching the first $5,000 donated to its Australia Wildlife Fund.

“Through our passion and expertise in animal care, conservation and education, the zoo’s mission is to inspire its community to (L.E.A.P.) Love, Engage with, Act for and Protect animals and the places they live. Now is the time to turn this inspiration into action!” the zoo said on its website.

Officials with the San Antonio Zoo have offered to send veterinarians or animal care specialists to Australia to help the animals affected by the wildfires.

The zoo said the donations will help provide critical staff and supplies needed for rescue, recovery or care of injured or orphaned animals.

“If our team is ultimately not needed on the ground in Australia, 100% of the funds will be sent directly to Zoos Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund,” the zoo said on its website.

