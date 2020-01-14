Alamo Drafthouse teams up with San Antonio Zoo to help Australia

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Drafthouse is teaming up with the San Antonio Zoo to raise money to help animals injured and displaced by devastating wildfires in Australia.

When a movie patron buys a ticket to a screening of “Dolittle” at the Stone Oak or Westlakes location, “Howling III” at the Westlakes location, or “Bad Boys For Life” at any San Antonio location, the patron has the option to add on a donation of $1, $3, or $5 to the Australia Wildlife Fund.

SA Zoo pledges to match $5,000 in donations to Australian Wildlife Fund to aid injured, orphaned animals

The zoo last week said it is matching the first $5,000 donated to the fund.