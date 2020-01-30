Another Burlington store is coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Another Burlington store is set to open its doors in San Antonio this spring!

The new store will be located at The Rim on La Cantera Parkway, the company announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in San Antonio. This new location brings jobs to the community, and provides a great shopping experience for the entire family. Whether they’re looking for brand-name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores, in a press release.

The store is set to open this spring and will be in a space that measures 35,000-square-feet.

This will be the 85th Burlington location in the state of Texas.

If you’re interested in working at the upcoming store, visit the company’s website to learn more.

