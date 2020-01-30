Tower of the Americas will be lit up in purple for Kobe Bryant, other crash victims

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is joining the rest of the nation in honoring fallen NBA legend Kobe Bryant this week.

This comes after Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a tragic plane crash in Calabasas, California last weekend.

The Tower of the Americas will be lit up in purple in honor of Bryant and all of the crash victims, according to its Facebook page.

The Tower will be lit up in purple in honor of Kobe Bryant and all who passed in the tragic accident that occurred this past weekend. 💜💛 Posted by Tower of the Americas on Thursday, January 30, 2020

Other victims of the crash included John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and daughter Payton Chester; and the pilot Ara Zobayan.

Officials: 9 victims, including Kobe Bryant, daughter, killed in helicopter crash

San Antonians gathered to remember Bryant in front of the AT&T Center, where they were able to light candles and share their favorite memories of the player.

San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich also spoke out on Bryant’s passing. He said he’s keeping Bryant’s family and loved ones in his thoughts as they go through the grieving process.

“Good game, tough loss, who cares. Everybody is pretty emotional about the tragedy with Kobe. All of us knew what a great player he was, but he went beyond great play. He was a competitor. It goes unmatched. Even more importantly, we all feel a deep sense of loss for what he meant to all of us in so many ways and so many millions of people loved him for so many different reasons. It’s just a tragic thing and there are no words that can describe how everybody feels. We all think about the family and process they will be going through now. That’s where all our thoughts should be,” Popovich said in an interview on Sunday, the day of the crash.

