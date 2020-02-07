Man arrested after cable repairman allegedly finds child porn on computer

SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Bexar County man has been arrested on charges related to child pornography and the aggravated sexual assault of a child after a cable repairman allegedly found illegal images on his computer.

Paul Zappe, III, was arrested Thursday as the result of an investigation which began in January.

An arrest warrant affidavit says a repairman who was troubleshooting cable problems in Zappe’s home in January noticed images of nude children on his computer, then notified authorities.

The affidavit says the children, who appeared to be between the ages of 8 and 12, were engaged in sex acts.

Bexar County deputies seized the computer as well as other electronics.

Court documents say they found other images on Zappe’s phone showing him sexually assaulting a young boy and girl.

He was booked into jail with bonds totaling $200,000.