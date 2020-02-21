Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man

MISSION, Texas – The Mission Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 82-year-old Karl Fix.

Fix is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and was last seen at 3 p.m., Thursday, in the 1400 block of East Ray Circle, officials say.

Police say he was driving a white 2010 Toyota Yaris with a license plate that reads, “BV4C539.”

He was last seen traveling northbound after traveling through USBP Falfurrias checkpoint at 5:43 p.m., authorities say.

Fix was wearing a navy blue jacket, light blue shirt, jeans and boots at the time of his disappearance.

A Silver Alert was issued by police, as they believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with more information on Fix’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Mission PD at 956-584-5000.