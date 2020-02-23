AFD: Austin firefighter dies after suffering cardiac episode

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own this weekend.

Fire Specialist Chris Lafferre, 41, passed away after suffering a cardiac event in his home Saturday evening, according to the fire department’s Facebook post.

We are so incredibly sad to have to share the news of the passing of one of our own, 41-year-old Fire Specialist Chris... Posted by Austin Fire Department on Saturday, February 22, 2020

Lafferre was awarded the Medal of Valor in 2006, which is the department’s second highest honor, after a boat rescue, officials say.

A woman and her companion were riding in a boat when they were sucked through the Tom Miller Dam; however, Lafferre and Battalion Chief David Brietzke were successfully able to save them, per AFD.

The fire department is now urging the public to keep Lafferre’s family, friends and colleagues in their thoughts and prayers through this unexpected loss.

“Rest in peace, Chris; we’ll see you on the top floor,” the department says.