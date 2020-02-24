Official: Man arrested for torching homes, said he set fires to release stress

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he allegedly told officials he set two homes on fire Sunday night.

Marco Martinez, 21, faces an arson charge after officials were called out to two fires in Medina Valley, according to a Bexar County fire marshal.

Bexar County firefighters were called around 10 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 12600 block of Paseo Bajo. An hour later, a fire was reported at a home in the 12400 block of Cinco de Mayo, according to the fire marshal.

Upon arrival at the Cinco de Mayo home, firefighters found him inside while it was in flames.

He was arrested on-site by Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies.

Martinez later told officials he set both of the fires, and he did so to release stress, the marshal said.

Martinez also said he wasn’t on drugs at the time of the arson and he belongs to a gang, according to the marshal.

His bond was set at $40,000, according to the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office.