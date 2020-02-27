SAPD officer pleads guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography, court documents reveal

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department patrol officer Sebastian Torres, 25, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography, according to court documents released Thursday.

Torres was charged with distribution and possession of obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children and indicted by a federal grand jury after being arrested on Feb. 6 by San Antonio police, officials said.

An investigation by the San Antonio Police Department, in conjunction with the San Antonio FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, led to Torres’ arrest.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus issued the following statement earlier this month:

“The charges against Torres are deeply disturbing. When I was initially made aware of the allegations, he was immediately placed on administrative duty and a joint investigation with the FBI was launched. As a result of his arrest, Torres is now on administrative leave and the case remains under investigation. Because this is now a federal investigation, I cannot comment further except to say that we will continue to provide information and assistance to the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office.”

Torres, who will be sentenced at a later date, could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge if convicted, the FBI said.

Torres is a two-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department.