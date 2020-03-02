Wrong-way driver hospitalized following three-car wreck on Interstate 37, police say
Lanes closed on highway on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person has been hospitalized following a three-vehicle accident at Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive, according to San Antonio police.
A wrong-way driver caused the accident on the northbound lanes just before noon Monday, police said.
The driver of a red car, who police say was driving the wrong way, was transported a hospital in serious condition.
The drivers of the other vehicles were treated by EMS at the scene.
The accident has closed the northbound lanes on the highway, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes are being diverted at Goliad Road.
Traffic cameras show traffic backed up past Southeast Military Drive.
