Individuals, businesses are first line of defense in fight against spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, expert says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio community has to become microbial warriors in the fights against the COVID-19 coronavirus, expert say.

Patti Olinger, with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, which is a group of professionals that help train organizations and professionals prepare for, respond to and recover from biological threats like the Coronavirus, said officials in schools, day cares, hospitals and other public hot spots need to formulate a plan that goes beyond routine cleaning.

The novel virus is still being studied, but Olinger said so far, the virus has shown to survive on an ideal surface for seven to nine days. Cleaning hot touchpoints such as doorknobs and handrails is important to prevent the spread.

“Many businesses who should be thinking and dusting off — if they haven’t already done so — their business continuity plan and especially their pandemic preparedness plans,” Olinger said.

It could be challenging to track down individuals who may have been exposed to the virus, she said. But each person can do their part to keep the virus from infecting them and from spreading by washing their hands, but more importantly, by not touching their faces, eyes, and nose, Olinger said.

“How do we become microbial warriors to fight this thing off? I think that that’s what we need to be paying attention to — is how we can work together to make sure that this virus doesn’t take hold like it has and some of the other countries?" Olinger said.

