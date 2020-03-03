Taco Cabana to raise funds all month long for the National Kidney Foundation

SAN ANTONIO – Taco Cabana is raising funds all through the month of March to support the National Kidney Foundation. The fundraiser comes in honor of National Kidney Month.

For every shareable menu item sold, Taco Cabana officials say they will donate $1 to the National Kidney Foundation.

TC representatives say National Kidney Month has a personal connection to CEO of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Richard Stockinger.

“NKF is special to TC, because of its personal connection with Richard Stockinger, CEO of Fiesta Restaurant Group (parent company of Taco Cabana). As a kidney transplant recipient, Stockinger wants to raise awareness for early detection and how living organ donation is a life-saving opportunity,” said TC representatives, in part.

This is the second year that TC has partnered with the National Kidney Foundation.

Taco Cabana locations closing in San Antonio, New Braunfels