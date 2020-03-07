UTSA breaks ground on $41.5M athletic training facility

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, $41.5 million athletic training facility on Saturday.

University officials say the facility, the Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence (RACE), will help attract world-class student athletes to its Division I programs. The center will be readily available for recreational sports to local residents.

The facility will be nearly 95,000-square-feet and will be housed near the southwest corner of UTSA’s main campus.

The RACE center will consist of practice fields, locker rooms, a sports medicine center, strength and conditioning facilities, academic study spaces, staff and coaches offices and meeting rooms, according to UTSA’s website.

“UTSA has long been a great partner with San Antonio Sports and the City of San Antonio, and we’re excited to see the development of the Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence. Not only will it take UTSA Athletics to the next level and help student-athletes reach their full potential, it will provide another top-notch facility to help enrich our community’s recreational resources,” said Russ Bookbinder, president and chief executive officer of San Antonio Sports, in a press release.

The RACE facility will be available for public use as well, including for athletics camps and clinics, university officials say.

UTSA says funding for the project will come from philanthropic efforts and community partnerships. The university has also secured a ground lease with the Roadrunner Foundation, which will help provide the finances needed for the facility.

In return, the university will pay $1 million each year for up to 25 years to the Roadrunner Foundation, according to UTSA’s website.

After the university completes the financing terms, the foundation will then donate the RACE facility to UTSA.

