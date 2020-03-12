Cibolo PD: Negotiations underway in active standoff situation

CIBOLO, Texas – Negotiations are currently underway in an active standoff situation in Cibolo, police say.

The Cibolo Police Department says officers were initially called to assist with a resident with a civil standby around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Willow Bluff.

A resident in the area contacted police to ensure everything was OK, according to officials.

After officers arrived at the scene, officials say the door to the residence was locked from the inside.

Authorities say a resident tried to go inside of the house through a window, gained entry and noticed the subject inside the home had a pistol.

The individual that police were assisting ran to the side of the home with an officer right behind them at a window.

Cibolo police say a shot was fired toward an officer. However, the officer was not hit by the gunfire.

The officer then left the area and set up a perimeter.

Negotiations are currently underway, and SWAT is also at the scene.

Cibolo police said they attempted a reverse 911 call to notify nearby residents of the situation. Everyone in the area is urged to stay inside of their homes until notified otherwise by police.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

