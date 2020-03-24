Walmart to host special shopping hour, exclusive to seniors, each Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Beginning this week, Walmart will host a special shopping hour each Tuesday for customers 60 and older.

Shopping will be exclusive to seniors from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every Tuesday through April 28 before stores are open to the public.

While vision centers inside the stores will only be open to help with emergency and essential needs, the pharmacy will be available to seniors during the special shopping hour.

Click here to find your nearest Walmart location.