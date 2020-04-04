What riders can expect when VIA service changes begin Monday

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit officials say temporary service adjustments will begin Monday when VIA routes move to “Saturday” schedules, with some reduced hours and routes.

Riders should only make essential trips during this time, according to VIA.

Riders are also being advised to observe the city’s “Stay Home, Work Safe” order, which requires residents in the area to shelter in place and help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and practice social distancing in public.

Officials said VIA will continue to run essential service for those who must travel for work at an exempted business or operation, obtain food and supplies or help care for others. Riders are being asked to maintain space aboard the bus whenever possible.

Below are ways VIA said it is helping with social distancing. The list of changes go into effect Monday and will continue until further notice. VIAtrans and VIA Link will continue to operate normally:

All routes will be on “Saturday” schedules Monday-Friday. Officials said exceptions are noted below:

Route 616 will not serve the Trader’s Village extension.

Route 16 will not operate due to Joint Base San Antonio restrictions.

Route 65 will not operate due to Joint Base San Antonio restrictions.

VIVA routes 11, 40 and 301 will not operate.

Below is some key route information (*Some stops may be served by other routes. Officials said a list of affected stops and routes is available at VIAinfo.net):

Route 4 will not serve the extension to Blossom.*

Route 30 will not serve the China Grove, St. Hedwig extension.*

Route 36 will not serve the Elmendorf extension.*

Route 42 will not serve the TJ Maxx and Losoya extensions.*

Route 97 will not serve the Talavera Ridge extension.*

Route 515 will not travel along Walters Street to serve St. Philips College and Fort Sam Houston.*

Routes will run on their usual weekend schedules, Saturdays and Sundays.

Customers can plan bus trips on the VIA goMobile app or on Google by entering a trip date starting April 6, officials said. For assistance planning trips, call the VIA Go Line at 210-362-2020.

VIA provided some steps for planning your trip beginning Monday:

Check your stop

Riders who travel on routes 4, 30, 36, 42, 97, 515 and 616 should check if their usual Monday-Friday stop is in the “extension” portion of the route (listed above), officials said. Route maps will indicate which area is part of the extension that may not be served beginning Monday.

Officials said some stops in these areas will continue to be served by other routes. A list of affected routes and stops is available at VIAinfo.net. Text your five-digit stop number to 52020 for route information.

Anyone who has a question or needs help planning a trip can call the VIA Go Line at 210-362-2020.

Pocket schedules can help

Accurate information about Saturday service is included in pocket schedules, often on the back of the brochure, officials said.

Printed pocket schedules are available at transit centers, customer service centers and Park & Ride facilities. Officials said riders can also visit VIAinfo.net to use the online trip planner, download the free VIA goMobile app or call the VIA Go Line for help planning a trip.

No fares needed

Officials said no fares will be collected through April 30 for VIA bus, VIAtrans and VIA Link services. VIA said this is one of the ways it is helping with social distancing.

Customers don't have to stop or touch the fare box or crowd the door when boarding, officials said. After boarding, passengers are asked to quickly and safely take an available seat.

Skip a seat

Officials said seats near the front of the bus have been removed or restricted by locking them in their closed positions, or marking them with a sign to help create a safer distance for passengers and operators.

Most buses are already carrying fewer passengers as more people stay home. Officials said seats throughout the bus have been removed, covered or marked with signs asking passengers to leave some space by finding the next available seat.

Anyone with disabilities or riding with a walker or wheelchair can ask the operator for assistance finding a seat, officials said.

Stay informed

Officials said updates on VIA’s response to COVID-19 and related-service alerts are posted regularly here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: