San Antonio Zoo reminds public to maintain distance of one tiger between each other

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is reminding the public to continue practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak in a unique way.

The zoo took to Facebook Saturday, telling residents to maintain distance of a tiger’s length, or six feet, between each other when going out in public.

The post reads, “Social distancing means keeping a tiger’s length between you and other people at all times. But, don’t use an actual tiger.”

As of Friday, there are 665 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bexar County, according to Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Of the 665 COVID-19 cases, city officials are also reporting 151 of those cases are travel-related, 210 are community transmitted, 243 are close contact cases, 61 are under investigation and 92 people have recovered. Eighty-nine people are hospitalized, 56 are in ICU and 44 are on ventilators.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

