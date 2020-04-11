San Antonio Zoo reminds public to maintain distance of one tiger between each other
‘But, don’t use an actual tiger,' the zoo says
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is reminding the public to continue practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak in a unique way.
The zoo took to Facebook Saturday, telling residents to maintain distance of a tiger’s length, or six feet, between each other when going out in public.
The post reads, “Social distancing means keeping a tiger’s length between you and other people at all times. But, don’t use an actual tiger.”
Friendly reminder from YOUR San Antonio Zoo!Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Saturday, April 11, 2020
As of Friday, there are 665 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bexar County, according to Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
Of the 665 COVID-19 cases, city officials are also reporting 151 of those cases are travel-related, 210 are community transmitted, 243 are close contact cases, 61 are under investigation and 92 people have recovered. Eighty-nine people are hospitalized, 56 are in ICU and 44 are on ventilators.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.