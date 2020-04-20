Whataburger hiring for 700 jobs in Texas, including 55 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Out of a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Whataburger may have a job for you. The iconic burger chain is looking to hire restaurant managers and other team members in Texas and nine other states.

According to a news release, restaurant managers can earn up to $60,000, depending on the market. Other benefits include weekly pay, health, dental, vision and 401(k) benefits and a flexible schedule.

“We know it’s tough right now. Many people have been displaced from their jobs. We want you to know that Whataburger has restaurant jobs with competitive salaries …,” said Whataburger SVP and Chief Restaurant Operating Officer Rob Rodriguez. “We are looking for great leaders, so restaurant industry experience isn’t required. If you are eager to join an iconic brand with a 70-year history of serving up an excellent customer experience, please apply.”

Restaurant manager positions provide opportunities for promotions, including general manager, area manager and director of operations, the news release said.

A search on the restaurant’s career site returned more than 700 positions at Texas stores and 55 in San Antonio.

Further, more than 250 management positions are open throughout Texas, including 8 in San Antonio.

