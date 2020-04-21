WATCH LIVE: Commissioners Court to hear briefing on Bexar County, BCSO response to COVID-19

The Bexar County Commissioners Court will hear an update on the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a meeting on Tuesday.

The livestream is slated to begin at the opening of the meeting at 10 a.m., but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back at a later time.

Also on the meeting agenda, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will give an update on COVID-19 operations.

The sheriff’s office has reported that 28 inmates and 24 deputies have tested positive for COVID-19. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has said efforts are in the works to help contain the spread of the coronavirus inside the county jail, including setting up recovery units.

Wolff previously said they have received 52,000 face masks to give to staff and inmates for protection.

Commissioners will also hear an update regarding elections. Early voting was scheduled to start on Monday, but due to the pandemic, Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said issues on the May 5 election will be voted on in November.

