Free drive-up Wi-Fi hotspots available on Boerne ISD campuses
School officials are still advising students that use the Wi-Fi to continue social distancing
BOERNE, Texas – Boerne ISD is offering free drive-up Wi-Fi hotspots for students amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Students can drive up to the hotspots located at Champion High School, Fabra Elementary School, Boerne High School and Boerne Middle School North to utilize the Wi-Fi, according to school officials.
Students will be able to access the internet in the parking lot of any of those campuses, free of charge.
However, when doing so, Boerne ISD officials is also reminding students to continue practicing social distancing and to follow health guidelines.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
