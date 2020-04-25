Free drive-up Wi-Fi hotspots available on Boerne ISD campuses

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne ISD is offering free drive-up Wi-Fi hotspots for students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Students can drive up to the hotspots located at Champion High School, Fabra Elementary School, Boerne High School and Boerne Middle School North to utilize the Wi-Fi, according to school officials.

Champion High School Wi-Fi hotspot (Boerne ISD)

Students will be able to access the internet in the parking lot of any of those campuses, free of charge.

However, when doing so, Boerne ISD officials is also reminding students to continue practicing social distancing and to follow health guidelines.

Fabra Elementary School Wi-Fi hotspot (Boerne ISD)

