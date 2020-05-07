Eva Longoria surprised Methodist Hospital COVID-19 unit members with video chat

Superstar actress and former “Desperate Housewife” Eva Longoria surprised Methodist Hospital COVID-19 unit members, alongside Methodist Healthcare partners Sean and Claudia Elliott, with a video chat on Wednesday evening.

The trio sent out a message of hope and encouragement to the unit members who were available for the surprise chat.

“It didn’t take a global pandemic for us to know you are essential each and every day. You are exceptional human beings. I’m so lucky that you’re giving ‘us’ five minutes of your time,” commented Eva Longoria.

The staff was able to take selfies with Longoria and Sean and Claudia Elliott, and hopefully they had a moment of happiness and relief during an otherwise stressful shift at work.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

For more on KSAT 12′s coronavirus coverage, click here.

Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map